Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 195,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,406. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

