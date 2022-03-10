Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.91. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,207. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

