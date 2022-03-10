Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.05). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.60), with a volume of 6,771 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £132.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.37.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.