ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.36. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 134,875 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

