ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.36. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 134,875 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
