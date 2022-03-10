Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ARTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 525,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

