Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

LFG opened at $18.54 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 440,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

