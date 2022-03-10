Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 798,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

