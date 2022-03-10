Aries Wealth Management Has $11.26 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 617.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $305.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.61 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

