Aries Wealth Management Has $43.65 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 606.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.13. 99,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,680. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.08 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

