Aries Wealth Management Has $6.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 580.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,974 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $43.31. 2,834,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,672,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

