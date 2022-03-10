Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 675.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.79. 1,197,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,660. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

