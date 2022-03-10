Aries Wealth Management Purchases 43,245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 648.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $121.66. 75,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

