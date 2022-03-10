Aries Wealth Management Purchases 70,722 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

