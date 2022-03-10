Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.
Shares of ARLUF opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $37.39.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.