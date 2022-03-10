Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

