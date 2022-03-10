ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,663 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

