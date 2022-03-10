ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $8.63 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 million, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.