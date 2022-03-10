Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 1,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 154,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Artivion Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

