Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $37.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 107,084 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

