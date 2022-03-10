ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($39.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,003.08 ($52.45).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,800 ($23.58). 570,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,429. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,086.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,566.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.