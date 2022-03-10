ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $2,674.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,335.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. ASOS has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

