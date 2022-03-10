AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £105 ($137.58) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,121 ($119.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,670.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,655.78. The company has a market cap of £141.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,545.93. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

