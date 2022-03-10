AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

