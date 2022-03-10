Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

ATER traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aterian by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

