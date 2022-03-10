Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $41.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

AY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 13,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

