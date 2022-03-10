Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262,234 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

