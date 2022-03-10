Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.