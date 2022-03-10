Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading Up 18.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price was up 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 236,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 46,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$100.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 46.72 and a quick ratio of 46.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.