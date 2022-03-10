Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.34 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $37,971,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after buying an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

