Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
