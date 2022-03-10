Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 20,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,546. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.