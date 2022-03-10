Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 3.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

