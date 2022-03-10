Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

