Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

