Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 313,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

