AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 7.83 and last traded at 7.83. 29,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 808,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 11.00.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

