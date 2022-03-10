Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

