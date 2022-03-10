Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £151.84 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($15.30) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.95).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Nick Keveth acquired 13 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.78).

On Monday, December 20th, Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.16), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($97,280.78).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Nick Keveth purchased 2,235 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($27,527.52).

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £376.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 ($11.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,660 ($47.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,137 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,444.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is -0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($22.80) to GBX 1,120 ($14.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Avon Rubber (Get Rating)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.