Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AWKNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,740. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.