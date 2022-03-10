Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.65% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $705,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,158,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

