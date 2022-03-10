Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $189,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after buying an additional 1,102,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $61.61. 988,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,430,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

