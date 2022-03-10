Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $390.77. 516,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

