B. Riley Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $843.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.
