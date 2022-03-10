B. Riley Cuts Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $70.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $145.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.