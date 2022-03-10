B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 22,471 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

