BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.59. BAE Systems shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 4,234 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

