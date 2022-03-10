BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.65

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 901783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

