Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

