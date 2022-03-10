Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 5.6%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 49,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,638,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

