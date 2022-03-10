Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,796 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGRY stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.