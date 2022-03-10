Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,521,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $727.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.